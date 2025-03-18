4 express trains in Tamil Nadu to get an extra general second class coach, check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced permanent standardisation of several trains running with LHB coaches by adding an extra general second class coach to each of them.

Starting from May 11, 2025, Train No. 12636 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Vaigai Superfast Express and Train No. 12605 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi Pallavan Superfast Express will undergo a permanent composition change.

On the other hand, the permanent change in composition for Train No. 12606 Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Pallavan Superfast Express and Train No. 12635 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express will come into effect from May 12, 2025, a release added.

An additional general second class coach will be added to these 4 trains which already have 3 such existing coaches. Thus, they will each be standardised with 4 general second class coaches.

With this addition, the revised composition in all the above-mentioned trains is as follows: 3 AC chair car coaches, 12 chair car coaches, 4 general second class coaches, 1 pantry car, 1 disabled-friendly second class coach, and 1 luggage cum brake van.