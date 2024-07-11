Begin typing your search...

4 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am: Weather dept

The four districts may get to witness light to moderate showers.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|11 July 2024 4:24 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-11 05:27:48.0  )
4 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am: Weather dept
X

Representative Image (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are likely to receive rain until 10 am today.

The four districts may get to witness light to moderate showers.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the wind, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu until July 16.

RainTN RainRain AlertWeather Department
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick