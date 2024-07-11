Begin typing your search...
4 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am: Weather dept
The four districts may get to witness light to moderate showers.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu are likely to receive rain until 10 am today.
The four districts may get to witness light to moderate showers.
The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the wind, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu until July 16.
Next Story