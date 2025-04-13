Begin typing your search...

    4 dead in head-on collision between car and govt bus in Tiruvannamalai

    According to Daily Thanthi, the accident occurred around 3:30 am near Kattukulam, next to Somasipadi village, on the route towards Tindivanam.

    Visuals from the spot (Daily Thanthi) 

    CHENNAI: A road accident near Tiruvannamalai claimed four lives on the spot when a car and government bus collided head-on in the early hours of Sunday.

    The police, who received information, sent the bodies of the deceased to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

    The Kilpennathur police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

