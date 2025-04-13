4 dead in head-on collision between car and govt bus in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A road accident near Tiruvannamalai claimed four lives on the spot when a car and government bus collided head-on in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Daily Thanthi, the accident occurred around 3:30 am near Kattukulam, next to Somasipadi village, on the route towards Tindivanam.

The police, who received information, sent the bodies of the deceased to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The Kilpennathur police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.