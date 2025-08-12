4 convicted in 2018 murder case; get life imprisonment

MADURAI: Srivilliputhur Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted four men in a murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

T Ayyanar (28) of V Pudupatti village was murdered on January 23 in 2018, over previous enmity.

Based on a complaint filed by Therkumalai (65), father of the victim, Watrap police filed a case and arrested K Kannan Kumar alias Kannan (32), the key accused, his friends P Tenzing alias Tamilarasan (27), L Vijaykumar (21), and T Tamilarasan alias Tamil (23).

The sessions judge, TV Mani, after hearing, found them guilty of murder and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment.

The court also imposed fines on all four convicts.