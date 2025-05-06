4 booked for negligence causing couple’s death in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The Kundadam police in Tirupur booked four persons for negligence in connection with the death of a couple, who fell into a pit dug up for construction on the Dharapuram-Kangeyam Road.

Police booked state highways assistant engineer Ganesh, site engineer Gunasekaran, site supervisor Gautham and contractor Siva Kumar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 sections 285, 125 (a) and 106 (1) for causing death by negligence.

The action follows the death of K Nagaraj (43), a daily wage labourer and his wife N Anandhi (38) from Kundadam, while their daughter Dheekshaya (12), sustained severe injuries and continues to be under treatment in the hospital.

The couple and their daughter were returning home on Saturday night when they lost control and fell into a 20-foot deep pit dug up for the construction of a flyover.

The pit could not be noticed as there were no caution boards, resulting in the mishap.