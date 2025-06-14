4 Bangladeshi nationals held in TN's Erode for illegal stay

ERODE: Four Bangladesh nationals, including two teenagers, were arrested for staying here without valid passports or visa. The individuals were employed at private factories in and around Chennimalai area, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during a coordinated raid conducted by Chennimalai police and Q branch from Friday evening until midnight, following a tip-off about foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshis residing and working illegally in the region.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Naim Hussain, Mohammed Minor Hussain, Mohammed Dorigul Islam and Mohammed Kuthiz Hussain.

They are currently being interrogated and cases have been registered against the four, police said.

They said raids would continue in the Chennimalai area to identify and take action against foreign nationals staying illegally.