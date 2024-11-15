Begin typing your search...

    AuthorMirudhula VellaisamyMirudhula Vellaisamy|15 Nov 2024 7:18 AM IST
    4 arrested in Thoothukudi after foiling smuggling bid
    Picture of arrest used for representational purposes only (File photo).

    MADURAI: Four youth were arrested in Thoothukudi after the police foiled a smuggling bid on Wednesday night.

    The police also seized 1,200 kg of beedi leaves.

    The accused were identified as J Jegathis (21), Barith (21), S Gavaskar (23) and P Darwin (22) from Inigo Nagar.

    On a tip-off, Thoothukudi South police patrolled Beach Road and spotted the youths in a fishing boat at Inigo Nagar.

    After checking the boat, the police seized the hidden beedi leaves, sources said.

    smugglingThoothukudibeedi leaves
    Mirudhula Vellaisamy

