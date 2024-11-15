4 arrested in Thoothukudi after foiling smuggling bid

MADURAI: Four youth were arrested in Thoothukudi after the police foiled a smuggling bid on Wednesday night.

The police also seized 1,200 kg of beedi leaves.

The accused were identified as J Jegathis (21), Barith (21), S Gavaskar (23) and P Darwin (22) from Inigo Nagar.

On a tip-off, Thoothukudi South police patrolled Beach Road and spotted the youths in a fishing boat at Inigo Nagar.

After checking the boat, the police seized the hidden beedi leaves, sources said.