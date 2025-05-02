4 arrested for murdering man in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Ramanathapuram in a case of murder of a 63-year-old man over a property dispute. The deceased was identified as Kasilingam from Kuyavanendal village under the limits of Thiruppalaikudi police.

The body was found with injuries at a remote locality in Kuyavanendal on April 27. Based on a complaint lodged by Latha, the victim’s daughter, Tirppalaikudi police filed a case under Section 103 (1) BNS.

As per the directive of Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh, a team was formed to crack the case. Investigations revealed that Kannan (35), son of the victim, murdered him along with his friends.

The accused, who were arrested, have been identified as K Kannan (35), S Alagugnanaguru of Watrap, Virudhunagar district, V Velu (30) of Pasumpon Nagar, Perungudi, Madurai and V Ramkumar (25) of Alanganallur, Madurai, sources said.