4 agents traffic job-seekers to Myanmar scams; nabbed

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing has arrested four agents accused of trafficking at least 18 job-seekers from Tamil Nadu to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar.

The arrested men — Manavaalan (35), Rajkumar (36), Deepak Dona (27), and John Abishek Rajan (28) — face charges of human trafficking and abduction, which can attract life imprisonment.

Dubbed 'Operation Blue Triangle', multiple teams led by Cyber Crime SP I Shahnaz identified the agents following the mass repatriation of Indians from Myanmar last week.

According to police, 465 Indian nationals fled a scam compound, KK Park, in Myawaddy, Myanmar, after an army raid. They were intercepted before crossing into Thailand and repatriated on November 6 and 10. Of them, 35 were from Tamil Nadu.

Interviews with the rescued victims led police to the accused. "Most victims were from Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Thiruvarur districts. They had been lured with false promises of IT or data entry jobs but were forced to participate in cyber frauds, including digital arrest and investment scams," an official release said.

Authorities are now tracing financial proceeds linked to the gang and investigating international connections.

The repatriated victims were counselled on the risks of unverified overseas job offers and warned against taking up work abroad on tourist visas.



THE MODUS OPERANDI

~ Victims are lured through social media or local agents promising high-paying jobs abroad

~ Agents claim to offer jobs in Thailand but insist on tourist visas instead of work visas

~ Recruits endure illegal border crossings via forests and rivers into rebel-held Myanmar zones

~ Once inside, they face quotas to scam others online; non-compliance leads to fines or physical abuse

Advisory

Report trafficking agents confidentially: spccd1.dgp@tn.gov.in

Verify legitimate recruiting agencies at www.emigrate.gov.in

using their Registration Number