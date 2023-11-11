Begin typing your search...
4 active COVID count, 2 discharges, nil fatality
The total number of cases remained at 36,10,745 in the State. There are at least 4 active cases including those in isolation as on Friday.
CHENNAI: No new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Friday.
The total number of cases remained at 36,10,745 in the State. There are at least 4 active cases including those in isolation as on Friday.
Two new patients were discharged, and the number of discharges reached 35,72,645. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,081.
Next Story