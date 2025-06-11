3D magic on water soon at Ooty, Yercaud lakes 

CHENNAI: Visitors to Ooty and Yercaud hill stations may soon experience unique and visually stunning spectacles on the lakes there, thanks to 'Immersive 3D projection mapping shows' proposed by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.

The 3D shows, where water surfaces will offer a captivating experience by projecting dynamic visuals onto a semi-transparent, moving canvas, will also be introduced in the historic Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal at Madurai in the next phase. The development of the 3D projection shows in all three locales has been assigned to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC).

Pointing out that only a few water bodies, including Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, have 3D projection mapping shows in the country, a senior official from TTDC said Ooty and Yercaud lakes, in the Nilgiris and Salem districts respectively, attract lakhs of tourists from other states and abroad every year. "Therefore, it was decided to develop mapping shows there as an added attraction," he said, adding that projection mapping on water can be a cost-effective alternative to more conventional and major stage shows.

The official said similarly, Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal in Madurai, constructed in the 17th century, also attracts several travellers. "The structure of the Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal is unique," the official pointed out, reasoning why the site was given the next priority. The projection mapping will be used to showcase the history of a palace (mahal), highlighting its architectural development, important events, and the lives of its inhabitants, he said.

The official said a detailed project report would be prepared by the outsourcing agency. "Assessment of project structure, branding of project, environmental compliances, environmental impact assessment study, etc, will be carried out by the selected company," he said. The official said the project is likely to start in December this year, once the sites are handed over to the selected organisation.