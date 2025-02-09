39,000 vacancies in TNEB, DMK govt ignoring crisis with summer's onset, warns Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday urged the ruling DMK government to fill the existing vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

A query under the Right to Information Act has revealed that a staggering 39,000 vacant posts of field workers in TNEB have been left unfilled for the last two years, claimed Annamalai.

In a statement, Annamalai criticised the electricity board for hiring temporary workers to carry out maintenance work, which he said was a blatant violation of the law. He also pointed out that the public is being fleeced, with charges ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150 for such services.

With the onset of summer soon, Annamalai warned that failure to fill up vacancies would have a devastating impact on the public, as electricity maintenance work will increase exponentially during this time.

Annamalai questioned whether the DMK government will finally come to its senses and take concrete action to address the vacancies in TNEB, or if it will continue to drag its feet.

"The DMK government's inaction on filling vacancies in TNEB is a classic example of its misplaced priorities," Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at the DMK government's election promises. He described the government as a ‘propaganda regime’ designed to mislead the youth. He specifically referred to the DMK's promise to fill 3 lakh government jobs and create 2 lakh new jobs, as well as its assurance to bring a one-month billing cycle for electricity consumption.

"While the government is busy making grandiose promises, it is failing to deliver on the basics. The people of the State deserve better. It is our duty to hold the government accountable," he added.