380 ‘dream teachers’ from TN go on educational tours to Finland, Sweden

CHENNAI: Under the Kanavu Asiriyar Thittam, 380 government teachers have been recently taken on educational tours to locations like Finland, Sweden, and Dehradun by the school education department.

The 380 teachers, including 255 female teachers, were selected for the title in November last year, after which, they went on tour recently. The selection was done through a meticulous three-tiered evaluation. The process commenced with the preliminary exam, where 8,096 teachers engaged in an online Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) test.

As per the department, in the first stage of the online MCQ test, as many 2,008 teachers were shortlisted out of 8,096 teachers.

In the second stage of Centa-based exams, 992 teachers were shortlisted out of 1,536 participants, and in the third stage of live demonstration of assessment, 380 teachers were shortlisted out of 964 participants.

And, the above tests were conducted in 42 subjects’ specific tracks by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA).

Following this, the list of 380 teachers who scored 75 per cent and above in the following three stages based on their academic ability and teaching skills were selected as Kanavu Asiriyar by the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Among the selected teachers, 55 of them who excelled in education, art, technology, tradition, and culture have been sent on educational tours to countries like Finland and Sweden.

And, 325 teachers who scored between 75 per cent to 89 per cent marks in two groups were sent to Dehradun, which started on April 26.

Speaking to DT Next, a teacher on the tour to Dehradun said, “The tour has been enriching so far. We have visited places like Mussoorie, Kedarnath, and so on.”