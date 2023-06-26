38 booked for ransacking ex-MLA’s house in Madurai

MADURAI: An armed gang allegedly ransacked household items after barging into the house of Ponambalam, former MLA, over issues concerning the temple festival between two groups at Karuvanur village in Madurai district.



The incident occurred at the village on Saturday night causing damage to television set, furniture and other household items and also left his car, which was parked in a garden, torched.



Enmity between a group led by Thirupathi and Palanikumar, relative of the ex-MLA, over holding respect in organising the temple festival brewed for a long time.



Earlier, a scuffle erupted between these two groups on June 22 and M Chatrapatti police filed a case against both of them. As a sequel to such an incident, scuffle renewed on Saturday night at the village. Seven persons were injured and two among the victims were hospitalised.



Based on complaints from both the groups, the police have filed two cases against 38 persons under Section-307 of IPC, sources said.

