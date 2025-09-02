364/505 promises fulfilled, 10 lakh crore investments drawn, generating 32.23 lakh jobs: Thangam

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth Rs 10.28 lakh crore in the last four and a half years, generating direct and indirect employment for 32.23 lakh people.

Addressing reporters at the State Secretariat along with Ministers SS Sivasankar and Govi Chezhiaan, Thennarasu said the State economy had recorded double-digit growth despite the absence of substantial financial support from the Centre. "The revenue deficit has been reduced, and the fiscal deficit has come down to 3%. More than one lakh people have been appointed through TNPSC and other recruitment boards," he said.

Talking about the DMK's 2021 election manifesto, the minister said that of the 505 promises, 364 have been fulfilled, while 40 are under active consideration. A total of 404 commitments have been implemented, he noted, while 37 remain pending with the Union government and 64 are yet to be taken up.

Highlighting infrastructure and social welfare initiatives, Thangam Thennarasu said work has begun to establish new airports in Vellore, Karur, Hosur and Ramanathapuram. Employment camps, including those under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, have created jobs for three lakh people. He said the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren had increased student attendance by 9%, with punctuality rising to 98%. Under the North Chennai Development Plan (NCDP), 235 works are underway at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

He added that Tamil Nadu's exports had grown to USD 52.07 billion, with the State topping the Export Preparedness Index. "Tamil Nadu ranks first in electronic goods, leather and textile exports, and in several sectors listed in reports released by the Union government. The number of factories in the State has increased to 52,514," he said.

In transport, the Finance Minister said 65 lakh passengers travel daily on government buses. The State has purchased 3,700 new buses and refurbished more than 2,200, while building 45,000 km of roads. In the temple administration sector, 7,400 acres of encroached land and properties worth Rs 7,658 crore have been retrieved. In sports, 4,500 athletes have been granted scholarships, and 76 small stadiums have been established. Scholarships for Adi Dravidar students have also been enhanced.

Recalling the State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, Thennarasu said the government had acted on a war footing and carried forward several welfare programmes without central assistance. "We have advanced public welfare, industrial growth and infrastructure through consistent efforts over the last four and a half years," he added.