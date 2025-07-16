351 camps in CM Stalin’s favourite Tiruchy: TN Minister Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: Inaugurating the ‘Ungaludan Stalin' scheme in Tiruchy, School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the Dravidian Model Government has allotted projects worth Rs 26,066 crore to the district alone in the past four years, as Chief Minister MK Stalin has special care for the people from the district.

The camps would be held in as many in 351 places, including 243 in the panchayat union areas in Tiruchy, the minister said. “Apart from these services, petitions for the Magalir Urimai Thogai would be received, and 4 special counters are opened for this purpose,” he added.

Stating that the Dravidian Model Government has allotted projects worth Rs 26,066 crore to Tiruchy district for the past four years, the minister said, the Integrated Bus Terminus would be a standing example for the development in the district.

Around three lakh petitions were received under the Mudhalvarin Mugavari scheme, through which at least three lakh families were benefited in the district, while around 68,000 youths got skill development programmes through the Naan Muthalvan scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, 347 special camps under ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme scheduled to be conducted in Madurai district.