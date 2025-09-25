350 special buses arranged for Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman Temple Dasara festival

CHENNAI: A total of 350 special government buses will be operated for devotees attending the ongoing Dasara festival at the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam, which began with a flag-hoisting ceremony on September 23 and will continue until October 4.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, District Collector K Elambahavath inspected the festival arrangements along with officials from various departments, including the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, police, rural development, and health.

Authorities have set up 39 temporary parking lots and three temporary bus stands. Additional buses will be deployed on October 2 and 3, when heavy crowds are expected. Drinking water facilities, sanitation units, and medical teams are also in place.

More than 4,000 police personnel will be on duty, with provision to add another 1,000 if required. Drones and surveillance cameras will monitor the area, while lifeguards, coastal police, and fire and rescue teams will patrol the seashore to ensure devotees’ safety.