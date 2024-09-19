3.50 lakh vacancies expose DMK’s poll lie, TNPSC filling just 6,244 in group IV, says EPS

CHENNAI: The Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the DMK government to increase the number of recruitments to fill the vacant posts in the government sector through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), echoing the views of government job aspirants.

Palaniswami in a 'X' post said the DMK regime has been betraying all sections of the society and has proven that all they promised were a lie. He alleged such promises were just made to return to power.

“Ahead of the polls, the DMK promised to fill all the 3.50 lakh vacant posts in the government sector. When the situation demands to fill 20,000 posts under group IV services, the government issued a notification to fill only 6,244 vacancies. This would destroy the dreams of the government job aspirants and is deplorable”, he said.

Taking into account the collective and unanimous demands of youngsters preparing for competitive examinations, the Chief Minister should increase the number of vacancies filled through TNPSC this year, the AIADMK general secretary said.