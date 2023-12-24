35-year-old man arrested for smoking inside flight

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, who smoked a cigarette inside the flight, was arrested by the police on Saturday.

The accused, Mohamed Salim (35), was travelling on a Chennai-bound Indigo Airlines flight from Muscat.

The flight had a total of 168 passengers. When the flight was in mid-air, Salim took a cigarette which he kept hidden inside his clothes and started smoking inside the flight.

Even though, the co-passengers requested Salim to stop smoking since he did not listen to them.

The passengers informed the air hostesses, but Salim was not ready to listen and started to argue inside the flight.

Later, the pilot was informed and the Chennai airport control room was alerted.

Following that, the flight landed in the Chennai airport at 8 am and the security officials, who got inside the aircraft, detained Salim. He was handed to the Chennai airport police. Salim told the officers that he is a chain smoker. Further inquiry is on.