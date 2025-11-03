35 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: A total of 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line.

The Navy also seized five boats during the operation, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The arrested fishermen, hailing from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, and Karaikal, were taken to Kankesanthurai for inquiry. Authorities said they will be produced before a Sri Lankan court.

This comes weeks after 15 fishermen who were earlier detained by Sri Lankan authorities were released and returned to Chennai on October 12, while another four fishermen were freed later that month and reunited with their families.