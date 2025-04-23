35 Manidhanaeyam academy students shine in UPSC exam

CHENNAI: As many as 35 students trained by the Manidhanaeyam academy have cracked the UPSC exams and will be attending the personal interview at free of cost with travel and stay in New Delhi facilitated by the academy.

The academy’s founder, Saidai Duraisamy, on Tuesday said that B Sivachandran has secured the first rank in Tamil Nadu.

A release from the academy said that R Monica, a student at the academy, has secured the 39th rank in national level.