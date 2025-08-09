34-yr-old gets 7 years for setting wife on fire in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A construction worker was awarded seven years of imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Coimbatore for attempting to murder his wife by setting her on fire over family issues.

Siva Kumar (34), a construction worker from Thamaraikulam and his wife Nagammal (29), quarrelled frequently over his alcohol addiction. When she questioned him on the night of June 11, 2018, he poured kerosene on her and set fire.

The neighbours rescued and took her to CMCH, where she recovered. Kinathukadavu police registered a case against Siva Kumar and his parents.

Mahila Court Judge Sundararajan awarded seven years of imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 penalty to Siva Kumar, while his parents were acquitted of all charges.