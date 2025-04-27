34 students from Manidhanaeyam academy ace law officer exam

CHENNAI: Thirty-four candidates who took coaching with Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy cracked the exam for the post of grade-2 assistant public prosecutor.

The academy, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Councils, conducted free coaching classes for young lawyers aspiring for the vacant posts of grade 2 assistant public prosecutor.

On February 22, Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission had conducted the preliminary exam to fill up the vacant law officer posts across the State. In the preliminary exam, 34 young lawyers, who were coached by the Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy and bar council, were selected for the main exams.

The academy had also announced free coaching classes for the main exams to be conducted between April 28 and May 2, and said that aspirants could contact the academy to avail the free classes.

In the city, free classes will be conducted at the academy's office at CIT Nagar.