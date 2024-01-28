34 booked for razing compound wall in Madanancheri village

TIRUPATTUR: Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case against four persons and 30 others, whose identity was not known immediately, for allegedly demolishing a compound wall of a house owned by a labourer at Madanancheri village on Thursday.

According to complaint lodged with the police, Prakasan was living in a house built on 1.28 cents. On Thursday, four persons identified as Selvaraj, his wife Rani, son Ajay and a friend Karthikeyan of Periapettai in Vaniyambadi taluk came with 2 bulldozers and a tractor and demolished three sides of the compound wall of Prakasam’s house.

Before the inmates and locals could react, the demolishers fled with the equipment and the tractor while another bulldozer detained by the victims was handed over to the police.

Sources said that the issue pertained to Prakasam refusing to give space for expansion of the footpath. The demand was to have a wider footpath near his house to give way for a four-wheeler.

Prakasam stated that in addition to abuses he has been receiving, the culprits also threatened to kill him and his family if they failed to heed their demand. Further investigations are continuing.