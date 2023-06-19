34 active COVID cases in State including 7 in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5 new COVID cases including a passenger from Singapore on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,576. A case each was reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in State stood at 0.1% after 2,540 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 34 with the highest number of 7 active cases reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,462. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,080.