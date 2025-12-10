33 TN fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A total of 33 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Wednesday morning.

The fishermen, belonging to Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kottaipattinam and Rameswaram, had gone to sea on November 2 in four mechanised boats. While they were fishing in the middle of the night on November 3, they were intercepted by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, who surrounded their boats and arrested all 33 of them on charges of crossing the border. They were later sent to prison in Sri Lanka.

Following their arrest, the families of the fishermen requested help, after which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister, urging immediate action.

After the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka stepped in, all 33 fishermen were released from prison a few days ago and handed over to Indian officials. Emergency travel documents were arranged for them. All 33 fishermen arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning on an IndiGo flight.

Officials from the fisheries department welcomed the fishermen at the airport and arranged transport to send them back to their native villages.