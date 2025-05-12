33 arrested in Tirunelveli for inciting caste conflict

MADURAI: As many as 33 persons have so far been arrested this year by the Social Media Wing of Tirunelveli police, sources said on Sunday.

After booking a total of fifty cases in parts of the district, sources said on Sunday. The Tirunelveli police launched a crackdown to prevent and control crime.

The police were keenly monitoring the social media platforms as some users were posting comments to cause conflict between different caste groups.

During the last year, a total of 33 cases concerning similar crimes were booked in the district, and 36 persons were arrested, sources said.

As per the directive of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, the District Police is organising awareness programmes in schools, colleges and at public gatherings on criminal action against any social media offender.