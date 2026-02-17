32 of 38 Tamil Nadu districts record above national avgerage per capita income

Chengalpattu topped the list with Rs 7.47 lakh, followed closely by Kancheepuram at Rs 7.39 lakh. Chennai ranked third with Rs 5.77 lakh, significantly higher than the State average of Rs 3.13 lakh, said the survey, which presented a detailed district-wise Per Capita Net Domestic Product (PCNDP) data for 2023–24 prepared by the Department of Economics and Statistics

Apart from these districts in the northern belt, western districts also performed strongly. Namakkal (Rs 4.74 lakh), Tirupur (Rs 4.34 lakh), Tiruvallur (Rs 4.24 lakh) and Coimbatore (Rs 4.08 lakh) were well above the State average, reflecting robust industrial and commercial activity.

However, despite sustained efforts by the State government to ensure balanced and distributed development, a disparity of nearly five per cent persists between Chennai and its adjacent districts and the rest of the State.