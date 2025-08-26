‘31-year AIADMK rule all peaceful; our regime protected minorities’

TIRUCHY: LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday claimed that the 31 years of AIADMK rule in the State had no record of atrocities in the name of caste and religion and the minority people were very safe but the DMK government abruptly spreading false information.Minorities know the fact, he said.

Addressing the rally in Manapparai, Palaniswami said that AIADMK is always a friend of farmers and their government had introduced several schemes for their welfare.

“The AIADMK government had waived the crop loans availed in the primary cooperative banks twice,” he said.

Stating that the AIADMK government had launched the free laptop scheme to the students, EPS said the scheme was stopped by DMK. “As many as 5,23,500 students were distributed laptops worth Rs 7,300 crore.

Once AIADMK comes to power, the scheme would be relaunched”, he said.

Similarly, the AIADMK Government released gold for thali to 6 lakh beneficiaries and this would also be resumed once the party forms government.

He hit out at CM Stalin for delayed launch of health scheme.

