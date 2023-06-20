31 active COVID cases in State; TPR at 0.2%

CHENNAI: New cases of COVID in Tamil Nadu dip to a single case in Madurai on Monday. Total number of cases stands at 36,10,577.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) is 0.2% after 1,910 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 31.

The highest number of 8 active cases were reported in Chennai. A total of 4 more people recovered. Total recoveries reached 35,72,466. No more COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,080.