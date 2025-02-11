30 dogs died at Blue Cross of India post-surgery, allege activists

CHENNAI: As many as 30 stray dogs, brought for sterilisation by animal activists, died at Blue Cross of India recently. Attributing the deaths to the poor maintenance of the animal welfare shelter, activists said no proper explanation was given by the NGO staff.

A week ago, 30 stray dogs were brought to the Blue Cross (BCI) for animal birth control (ABC) surgery. However, within a few days, the activists were informed that the dogs either died during surgery or the post-operation observation period. The activists rued that though such deaths have been a perennial issue at the NGO, there have been no measures to tackle it.

"We were not aware that dogs sent to Blue Cross for treatment or sterilisation died within a few hours. After 30 dogs were sent for ABC surgery, a few were declared dead during surgery, and at least 10 dogs died during post-operation observation. We think the dogs could have been kept together in a closed kennel and died due to infections," said an animal activist.

Sharing her experience, the activist said: "A few months ago, I took an injured puppy to the BCI and within a few hours received a message stating the puppy died not responding to the treatment. The puppy had a minor injury only. We have no clue how it died. The staff failed to provide a proper explanation."

Similarly, another activist rued lack of proper medical care at the Blue Cross and said the NGO is not maintaining the shelter well. The animals are put together in a closed space. They die fighting each other or getting infected, especially after surgery and treatment.

When contacted Dawn Williams, the general manager of BCI, denied the allegations and said no dog had died at the centre recently.