3 youth held for killing pet dog

CHENNAI: Three youths have been arrested near Minjur in Tiruvallur district on Monday for allegedly killing the pet dog of a man for barking at them continuously when they went to confront the dog’s owner over a police complaint he gave against them.

Police said that the dog belonged to Bhuvaneshwar, 27 of Anbazhagan Nagar, Minjur who intervened to help a friend who was getting beaten up by a gang last week. The gang attacked Bhuvaneshwar too and fled the scene after crowd gathered. The man filed a police complaint against the three persons. The trio were in an inebriated state and began to create a ruckus outside his house. Bhuvaneshwar’s pet dog kept barking and infuriated they stabbed the dog continuously and slit its throat. The trio, Shankar, 23, Prabhakaran, 22 and Rohith, 22 were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.