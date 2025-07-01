3-year-old girl sustains injuries to ear in monkey attack in Thanjavur; public seeks immediate action

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident of monkey attack, a three-year-old girl sustained injuries in Thanjavur on Tuesday, and the people appealed to the officials to take necessary action to curb the menace.

The incident occurred when Kalaivani, wife of Thirunavukkarasu of Pattukkottai, was feeding her three-year-old girl Thigazhini on Tuesday morning.

A monkey made a sudden appearance and attacked the girl. Under the impact of the attack, the girl sustained injuries to her ear. She was immediately rushed to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital, where she underwent treatment.

Explaining the persisting issue of monkey menace, Kalaivani said, “We have been witnessing monkey menace for the past three months, and the residents had approached the Pattukkottai municipality. However, no action to date.”

Meanwhile, Saravanan, a social activist from RV Nagar, also highlighted that the monkey menace has been continuing in the surrounding residential areas for the past three months. “Three children have been injured so far in monkey attacks in this particular location. We have filed several complaints with the forest department also, but they have failed to initiate action against the menace,” Saravanan said.

The activist further said that the Pattukkottai civic administration should immediately step in and devise a plan to curb the menace. He added that if no steps are taken, a series of protests will be organised.