3 weeks to Mettur release, no kuruvai aid from govt, Anbumani urges action

CHENNAI: Pointing out the planned release of water from Mettur Dam for irrigation on June 12, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to announce the Kuruvai package to enable farming activities.

In a statement, Anbumani pointed out that the kuruvai package scheme is yet to be announced, with just three weeks left for water release from Mettur.

"Farmers should start sowing and other related works. Kuruvai packages contain seed, fertilisers and others, and the farmers can get them at subsidised rates. It is unfair to delay the scheme," he said.

He added that the agricultural sector in the state registered -0.09 per cent growth during the 2024-25 year. Special schemes are needed to make the sector's growth positive during the current year. Moreover, existing schemes should not be delayed.

"The government should provide kuruvai packages to all the farmers and distribute Rs 5,000 per acre as an incentive to encourage cultivation like Telangana, " he demanded.

Even though the kuruvai package scheme was initially launched to encourage farmers to cultivate using ground water during the years when Mettur dam could not be opened, it is now being distributed all through the year as farmers faced losses due to several reasons, he said.