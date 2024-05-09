3 weeks gone by since Lok Sabha polls but model code still curbs welfare measures in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: It’s almost one month since Tamil Nadu voted for general elections, and nearly one month to go before the results will be out on June 4. Caught amidst the Election Commission’s dates and the sweltering heat is the general public, who gets an unusual answer even on their basic rights: “Please wait till the Model Code of Conduct is lifted”.

From providing solatium to victims of road accidents, purchase of electric transformers and opening of thaneer panthal, everything is delayed. Be in the case of the accident in Yercaud hills of Salem, storage tank explosion at Aviyur in Virudhunagar or drowning of medical college students near Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district, the kin of the deceased are yet to get solace.

While the Chief Minister announced “appropriate relief” after obtaining the permission of the ECI, the same permission is yet to be granted.

Even overcoming the shortage of drinking water due to scorching heat and solving the power cut issue due to faulty transformers are caught in the model code though discussions are held at the level of officials and decisions taken.

“During an election period, elected representatives generally have power only on paper. The reality is that the rulers cannot exert much pressure on the officials as all the officials come under the direct control of the ECI. As the MCC is more than 45 days, many officials have gone on trips to foreign countries and other states with their families. There are indeed some issues due to the MCC and the impossibility of implementing any new scheme. However, we are taking some measures so that normalcy is not affected,” said a senior State official wishing not to be named.

Based on a proposal from the political parties for opening Thanneer Panthal, the ECI has informed its no objection to the proposal from the MCC angle subject to the condition that no political party/candidate will get any political mileage from this process in any way and provision of MCC shall be strictly complied with.

Speaking to DT Next, the ruling DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said, the ECI must relax the MCC for the government’s day-to-day functioning. “The government is for the people. Saying that the government should not do anything for 45 days is like imposing an Emergency. ECI can focus on issues such as the transportation of money and its misuse. But for other issues, the ECI should come forward to relax the MCC,” RS Bharathi told DT Next.

“There is a scarcity of drinking water in many places to be attended by the people’s representatives. The DMK insists on the need for relaxation in the ECI’s rules to enable the people’s representatives to carry out their work,” he added.

The principal opposition party AIADMK has also demanded that ECI provide some relaxation in MCC.

Vaigaichelvan, former minister and AIADMK literary wing secretary told DT Next, “The period of validity of the rules of MCC should be shorter. 45 days is too much. As it is a harsh summer, people’s representatives could not focus on essential issues like ensuring drinking water and electricity supply. All decisions are taken by the officials. Even for a ‘thanneer panthal,’ permission from the EC has to be obtained.”

“The offices of MLAs and councillors remain closed. Now the basic question is where will the public lodge their grievances,” asked AIADMK ex-MLA K Srinivasan.

PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded that the MCC be relaxed immediately. “Its continuation will only harm the people. TN government and people do not need to bear unnecessary restrictions just because polls are pending elsewhere. The entire administration is paralysed,” he said.

Narayanan Thirupathy, BJP state vice-president, also insists that the EC should grant appropriate relaxations so that the day-to-day operations of the government are not affected. “However, in the situation where the allied parties of the ruling DMK are contesting in other states, new announcements should not be made and new schemes should not be implemented,” Narayanan said.

Meanwhile, S Soundarrajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai said, “As per our request, the EC does not conduct vehicle checks. So, even though the MCC is in force now, there is no major impact on traders.”

N Gopalswamy, former CEC told DT Next that such issues exist only because elections are held every five years. “Based on the requests from political parties and the government, the EC will provide a prompt solution. This has been the practice till now. As far as the EC is concerned, in certain cases, they will provide some relaxation based on requirements,” he said. Though contacted, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo did not respond to our questions.