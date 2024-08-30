3 schools in Salem, Erode, Tiruchy receive bomb threat, later found to be hoax

ERODE: Three private schools in Erode, Salem, and Tiruchy districts in Tamil Nadu received bomb threats via email on Thursday, sending the parents and cops into a tizzy.

The Indian Public School headquartered at Erode and its campuses at Salem and Tiruchy received an email this morning threatening that bombs would explode in the institutions, police said.

Upon information, the schools located at Senapathipalayam in Erode, Chettichavadi in Salem, and Kallikudi in Tiruchy were evacuated, and the students were sent to their homes.

The bomb threat triggered tense moments at schools as anxious parents rushed to respective institutions to pick up their children. Senior police officials, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs, rushed to the schools and conducted a thorough search, but found no suspicious objects. An investigation was launched into the bomb threat mail.