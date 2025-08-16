3 painting workers die as crane collapses in Namakkal hospital

CHENNAI: Three workers engaged in painting work at a private hospital died after the crane they were suspended from collapsed in Namakkal on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Jothi, Sugumar, both 45-year-olds from Ambedkar Nagar in Erumapatty, and Mukesh Kanna, 25, from N Kosavampatti. They had been painting a hospital building at the Nagarajapuram area on the Namakkal-Trichy Road over the past three weeks.

According to police, the crane, owned by one Rajamanickam of Mettur in Salem, was operated by one Michael Joot (45) from Thoothukudi.

On Friday morning, the workers were on board a man basket suspended from the hydraulic crane, as they prepared to paint the fourth floor exterior of the building.

“When the driver attempted to move the crane forward on a ramp, it collapsed on its side, dropping the workers from a height of 60 feet. It crashed on an overhead electric line, leaving the three workers electrocuted, besides sustaining injuries from the fall,” police said.

Police said Jothi and Sugumar died on the spot, while Mukesh was critically injured and passed away while under treatment in a private hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem at the Namakkal Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, a couple of persons had a narrow escape in the accident as part of the crane landed on their parked car in the same premises while they were inside the hospital. Three electric posts were also completely damaged in the mishap.

Police said Jothi and Sugumar were survived by wives and children, while Mukesh was a bachelor. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.