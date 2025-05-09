3 of a family, including Class 10 student, killed in truck accident near Kandikuppam

CHENNAI: Three relatives, including a Class 10 student, died on the spot after a pickup truck collided with their motorcycle near Kandikuppam in Krishnagiri district, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The victims — Sakthi (14), Perarasu (20), and Madhavan (15) — were returning home after playing cricket at the Kuruvinayanapalli Government School playground. Perarasu was riding the motorcycle, with Sakthi and Madhavan riding pillion.

Sakthi, son of Amavasai, was studying in Class 10 at the Mel Kottai Government Higher Secondary School. Madhavan, son of Perumal, was from the same locality. Perarasu, from Kottur near Maharaja Kadai, lived with his grandmother and worked as a mason at the Kuruvinayanapalli School. All three were relatives.

The accident took place near the Kuruvinayanapalli Mosque on the Krishnagiri–Kuppam Road when a pickup truck carrying maize from Gulbarga, Karnataka, and heading to Tiruchy, hit the bike.

Kandikuppam police sent the bodies to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered, and police are on the lookout for the truck driver, who fled the scene.