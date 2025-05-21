3 of a family die as car rams into tree in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Three members of a family died after their car rammed into a tree along road roadside in Tirupur on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as C Raja (46), a native of Marayur in Kerala, his wife Janaki (40) and their elder daughter Hemanethra (15), while their younger daughter Mounashri (11), has been hospitalised.

They were residing in Erode as Janaki was working as a nurse in a Primary Health Centre in Arachalur area. The family was returning from Arachalur in a car driven by Raja, when the mishap happened around 8.30 am at Nathakadayur near Kangeyam in Tirupur.

Police said Raja lost control and rammed the vehicle into a tamarind tree along the roadside. In the impact of the mishap, the couple and their daughter succumbed to injuries on the spot, while their younger daughter, Mounashri, has been admitted to Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Kangeyam police have registered a case and are investigating.