3 new covid count in State, total cases cross 36.10 lakh, TPR at 0.1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 3 new COVID cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,531. Coimbatore and Krishnagiri had a case each. TN's test positivity rate stood at 0.1% with the highest TPR of 0.9% reported in Chengalpattu followed by Chennai with 0.5% TPR.













As many as 5 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,72,423. No new COVID-fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.