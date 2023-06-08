Begin typing your search...

3 new covid count in State, total cases cross 36.10 lakh, TPR at 0.1%

Total number of cases reached 36,10,531. Coimbatore and Krishnagiri had a case each.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jun 2023 7:53 PM GMT
3 new covid count in State, total cases cross 36.10 lakh, TPR at 0.1%
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 3 new COVID cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Wednesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,531. Coimbatore and Krishnagiri had a case each. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1% with the highest TPR of 0.9% reported in Chengalpattu followed by Chennai with 0.5% TPR.




As many as 5 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,72,423. No new COVID-fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.

Tamil Nadu3 new COVID casesTN’s test positivity rateCoimbatore and Krishnagiri
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X