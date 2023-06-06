3 new covid cases in State, including 1 int’l passenger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 3 new COVID-19 cases, including a case from Singapore on Monday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,524. A case each was reported in Chengalpattu and Erode. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 3,453 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the State stood at 33 with the highest number of 5 active cases reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,411. No more COVID-fatality reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.