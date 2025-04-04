3 minors held for sexually assault on speech-impaired girl in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three minor boys were lodged in an observation home on Friday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old speech-impaired girl in Coimbatore.

Police said the victim, hailing from a north Indian state, was on a walk alone when three teenagers forcibly took her to a secluded spot on March 31.

When they attempted to assault her sexually, the girl raised an alarm.

Hearing her loud cries, a nearby farm owner rescued her and handed her over to the police at the Thondamuthur station.

A special team was formed to nab the culprits who had gone into hiding. Based on CCTV footage, the police nabbed the trio, who confessed to having sexually abused the girl.