Begin typing your search...
3 minors held for sexually assault on speech-impaired girl in Coimbatore
Police said the victim, hailing from a north Indian state, was on a walk alone when three teenagers forcibly took her to a secluded spot on March 31
COIMBATORE: Three minor boys were lodged in an observation home on Friday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old speech-impaired girl in Coimbatore.
Police said the victim, hailing from a north Indian state, was on a walk alone when three teenagers forcibly took her to a secluded spot on March 31.
When they attempted to assault her sexually, the girl raised an alarm.
Hearing her loud cries, a nearby farm owner rescued her and handed her over to the police at the Thondamuthur station.
A special team was formed to nab the culprits who had gone into hiding. Based on CCTV footage, the police nabbed the trio, who confessed to having sexually abused the girl.
Next Story