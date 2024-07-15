3 members of a Cuddalore family set on fire, die

CHENNAI: Sudhankumar, an IT professional working in Hyderabad, along with his son and wife, were set on fire by an unknown person in Cuddalore as reported by Thanthi TV.

The tragic incident occurred near the Kara Mani Kuppam area in Cuddalore district.

Each of the victim's rooms in the residence was set on fire by the assailant.

Further details are awaited.