3 members of a Cuddalore family set on fire, die

Each of the victim's rooms in the residence was set on fire by the assailant.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 July 2024 6:39 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Sudhankumar, an IT professional working in Hyderabad, along with his son and wife, were set on fire by an unknown person in Cuddalore as reported by Thanthi TV.

The tragic incident occurred near the Kara Mani Kuppam area in Cuddalore district.

Further details are awaited.

