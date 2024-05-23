3-member gang attack home alone senior woman in Tiruchy, snatches gold chain

TIRUCHY: A three-member gang attacked a home alone senior citizen woman in Tiruchy and snatched away her jewels on Tuesday. It is said, Jayaseeli (82), a resident Subramaniapuram in Tiruchy was living alone in the house for four years since her husband passed away. Against such a backdrop, on Tuesday, a gang of three persons came to house and duped themselves as a persons searching for house for rent.

The gang inquired Jayaseeli whether she could rent them the house. While they were discussing, one among the gang attacked her and she lost her balance and soon, they snatched away her gold chain and escaped on a two-wheeler.

On information, the KK Nagar police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the area and are searching for the gang. They have also shared the footage in all the police stations and are continuing their investigation.