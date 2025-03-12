3-language policy a 'failure model', alleges TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday called the Centre's three-language policy a "failure" model and questioned why such a flawed model should replace the state's "successful" model of 2-language policy.

Speaking to reporters here, Thiaga Rajan asked if anyone with knowledge and wisdom would accept a failure model. Though the first National Education Policy came up way back in 1968, the 3-language policy could not be properly implemented anywhere and Tamil Nadu, which adopted the 2-language policy could generate the best learning outcomes.

Further, he said that the question of 3-languages would not arise if the second language of English had been taught properly in northern states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Centre had no authority or right to impose any language and they could not even implement teaching of 2 languages successfully. However, Tamil Nadu has been successful in implementing the 2-language formula.

His comments come in the wake of ongoing war of words between the Centre and the State over the NEP and three-language policy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Tuesday dubbed the National Education Policy (NEP) a "destructive Nagpur plan" and reiterated that the state would not accept it even if the union government was to provide Rs 10,000 crore.