3 lakh people will take part in Karur Mupperum Vizha: Nehru

MADURAI: Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru said that the Karur Mupperum Vizha would be another turning point for DMK and play as the foundation for the upcoming Assembly polls. He added that over three lakh people would participate in the meeting.

The Mupperum Vizha at Kodangipatti in Karur is scheduled for September 17, with participation from Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, and senior party leaders.

The preparatory works have been underway for the past four days under the stewardship of Karur MLA V Senthilbalaji. On Thursday, Minister Nehru inspected the ongoing preparatory works and visited the spots allotted for the parking.

Nehru told the reporters that the meeting would be another show of strength for the DMK. Party cadre from Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Erode districts are arriving for the meeting.

Nehru appreciated Senthilbalaji for his organising skills and said that Chief Minister MK Stalin just chose him for that reason. The event would be a precursor for the Assembly polls, he added.