3 killed in separate mishaps in Coimbatore and Erode districts

COIMBATORE: Three persons including a college student died in separate mishaps in Coimbatore and Erode districts.

Police said M Naveen Kumar (24) from Erangattur area near Sathyamangalam was travelling on footboard in a crowded private bus to Gobichettipalayam for work.

“As the bus made a sharp turn near Moolavaikal, he lost grip and brushed on Shanmugam, 75, a farmer from Puthuvalliyampalayam, who was riding a moped towards Gobichettipalayam,” police said.

They both came under the rear wheels of the bus and were rushed to the government hospital, where doctors examined them and found them to be dead already. The Kadathur police are investigating.

In another mishap on the ghat road in Valparai, a college student died and another suffered serious injuries after their two-wheeler crashed into an ambulance.

Six students studying in a private college in Coimbatore had gone on a fun trip to Valparai in three two-wheelers.

After visiting the Koolangal river and boat house, they were bound to Sholayar Dam, when Srikanth, 20 who was driving with his friend Roshan, 20 in pillion rammed his vehicle head-on into an ambulance near Stanmore Estate.

In the impact of the mishap, both the students were thrown off their vehicles and suffered severe injuries. They were immediately taken to Valparai Government Hospital; however, Srikanth died on the way while the other person was referred to Pollachi Government Hospital for further treatment.

The Valparai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.