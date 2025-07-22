3 killed in cracker unit explosion near Sivakasi

MADURAI: Three workers, including two women, were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Naranapuram near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

It occurred at around 3.30 pm, when those ill-fated victims were engaged in work in a chemical filling room inside the premises. The victims have been identified as Karthik (23), Sangeetha (40) and Lakshmi (45).

Those injured are Maariamman (55), Maariayammal (53), and Nagalakshmi (55). They were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Among the three other victims, two suffered burns, and the other woman suffered blunt injury. While a fire victim suffered 67 per cent body burns, the other victim suffered 5 per cent burns to her body, hospital sources said.

In a swift response to the serious fire call at 3.40 pm, water tenders from Sivakasi, Sattur and Vembakottai Fire stations and a foam tender rushed to the spot and stepped up firefighting efforts, Virudhunagar District Fire Officer M Chandra Kumar said.

“The firefighters recovered the charred bodies after clearing debris with the aid of two earthmovers. The deadly explosion flattened five rooms, destroyed three other rooms partially, and scattered debris around the premises. The exact cause of the explosion is being examined,” the DFO said.

Further sources said standard safety procedures were not followed in the licensed manufacturing unit, and hence, the license was temporarily suspended.

After the explosion, K Rajeshkannan, Deputy Director, Southern region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Revenue officials, and police personnel inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Based on a complaint, Sivakasi East police have filed a case.