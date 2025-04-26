3 killed, 7 injured in cracker unit blast near Sivakasi

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, three workers were killed and seven others injured in an explosion that occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Kalayarkurichi in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Mariyammal (51), Thiruvaimozhi (45), and Kalaiselvi (33). The injured victims are Bhakiyalakshmi (57), Lakshmi (40), Ramasubbu (43), Muniyammal (50), Gomathi (55), Pathimuthu (65) and Raabiya Bibi (50).

Among those injured, three of them suffered burns and one of them who suffered extensive burns remains in a critical condition. Bhakiyalakshmi had burns over 90 per cent of her body, while Ramasubbu suffered over 40 per cent burns. All victims are women, sources said.

The explosion occurred in a chemical mixing room and in a swift response, several brigades from three water tenders from Sivakasi and one from Srivilliputhur fire station rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. The explosion flattened a working shed and caused damage to sixteen other sheds on the factory premises.

Sivakasi Sub Collector Priya Ravichandran, Virudhunagar District Fire Officer M Chandra Kumar, revenue officials, and police personnel inspected the accident site.

Apart from the burns victims, four others were hurt while rushing out of the factory through a fence in panic, the District Fire Officer said. The exact cause of the explosion would be known after a detailed inquiry, he added.

While two charred bodies were recovered sometime after the explosion, the body of the other victim under the debris was lifted with the aid of the earthmover.

Sources said the explosion occurred in a chemical mixing room, and alleged that standard safety procedures were not followed. It added that the operator did not ensure the safety of the workers in the licensed manufacturing unit. Hence, the license was temporarily suspended until further notice.

Joint Working Committee officials would submit a report in three days after thoroughly examining the cause of the accident, sources said.

Based on a complaint by Nedungulam VAO Maheswari, M Pudupatti police filed a case against three persons including the owner and foreman under Sections 304, 337, and the Explosives Act.