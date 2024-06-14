3 killed, 14 injured as truck rams into private bus in Tenkasi district

MADURAI: Three passengers including a four-year-old boy child were killed and fourteen others injured in an accident, which happened at the Elathur junction on Kollam-Tirumangalam road in Tenkasi district on Thursday.

A speeding truck from a cut road connecting Elathur roundabout hit a private bus, in which the ill-fated passengers were travelling from Tenkasi new bus stand towards Srivilliputhur.

Collector AK Kamal Kishore inspected the accident site. The injured victims including the bus driver were rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital, sources said.

The deceased victims have been identified as Alagusundari (35) of Sivaramapettai, her son Akshaya Bala (4) and another passenger Selvi (55) of Sankarankovil.

The truck driver was said to have lost his control and hit the bus.

Based on a complaint, Elathur police have filed a case, sources said.